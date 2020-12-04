Advertisement

Man electrocuted in industrial accident in Galax

(wagm)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a man electrocuted in an industrial accident Tuesday.

Donte Thompson, 23, of Ararat was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to Galax Police. He had been operating a delivery truck for Performance Livestock and Feed from North Carolina when the accident happened.

The incident happened the afternoon of December 1, 2020 at the Southern States – Galax Cooperative on Meadow Street in Galax.

Emergency crews found Thompson lying next to a Mack bulk feed truck. The truck’s shaft, designed to move feed from the truck to another container, was touching an overhead high voltage power line carrying 69,000 volts.

First responders determined Thompson was not touching the truck when they found him, and moved him away from the truck to begin CPR, according to police. He was then taken to a hospital.

Appalachian Power de-energized the line and secured the area.

Galax Police are assisting the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-case COVID count drops in Virginia; positive new-case percentage rises
Jeffrey Kincaid-Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Former police officer sentenced on 47 child pornography counts
Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Radford University has a first-of-its-kind solution to social distancing during meals combining...
Radford University reinvents dining experience through hot, cold lockers
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

Latest News

This is what Jason Parker's house looks like at nighttime.
Facebook group dedicated to Christmas Lights in Roanoke Valley gains thousands of members
Dustin Holdren, suspect in attack on a realtor at Smith Mountain Lake.
Trial scheduled for suspect in Smith Mountain Lake attack
Tremaine Kapp, arrested in Wytheville after hunt by US Marshals
Wytheville Police arrest federal fugitive outside motel
A deceased man was found near the road and a woman with life-threatening injuries was found in...
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County