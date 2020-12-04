Man electrocuted in industrial accident in Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a man electrocuted in an industrial accident Tuesday.

Donte Thompson, 23, of Ararat was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to Galax Police. He had been operating a delivery truck for Performance Livestock and Feed from North Carolina when the accident happened.

The incident happened the afternoon of December 1, 2020 at the Southern States – Galax Cooperative on Meadow Street in Galax.

Emergency crews found Thompson lying next to a Mack bulk feed truck. The truck’s shaft, designed to move feed from the truck to another container, was touching an overhead high voltage power line carrying 69,000 volts.

First responders determined Thompson was not touching the truck when they found him, and moved him away from the truck to begin CPR, according to police. He was then taken to a hospital.

Appalachian Power de-energized the line and secured the area.

Galax Police are assisting the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner with the investigation.

