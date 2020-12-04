Margaret Beeks drive-thru book fair connects students, teachers

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -On Thursday, students at Margaret Beeks Elementary School got a chance to say hello to their teachers at a drive-thru book fair.

Typically the school goes all out to celebrate reading and learning, and this was no exception even during the pandemic.

All of the teachers got dressed up as some of their favorite book characters to wave at students as they drove by with their families.

The librarian says this is the one chance for students and staff all be together at one time, so they wanted to make it memorable.

“Just going through tonight we see their smiles, they’re waving they seem so happy,” said school librarian Rhonda Burch. “We really want them to know that we care.”

If students did order books for the book fair, they picked them up at one of the first stations along the route.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.