McDowell leads Liberty past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62

Men’s basketball vs. Saint Francis is photographed on Thursday December 03, 2020. (Photo by...
Men’s basketball vs. Saint Francis is photographed on Thursday December 03, 2020. (Photo by Andrew Snyder)(Liberty Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Keegan McDowell had a career-high 21 points as Liberty defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62.

McDowell hit five of seven 3-pointers. Chris Parker had 13 points and six assists for Liberty (3-2). Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston each had seven rebounds. Darius McGhee, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Flames, was held to eight points (3 of 10).

Mark Flagg had 13 points for the Red Flash (1-3). Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart each added 12 points.

