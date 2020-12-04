Montgomery County Christmas Store helps over 1,200 families during coronavirus pandemic

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -A store that brightens the holidays for hundreds of Montgomery County families in need is open this week to give them the Christmas gifts that they need this year.

Over a hundred more families were eligible for services this year.

Now, given the pandemic, the shopping experience is very different, but the non-profit is thankful for the community support.

Sally Bohland is the original co-founder of the Montgomery County Christmas Store. Now 38 years later, she still takes so much pride in her work to give back.

“It was very difficult for me personally to think oh no we’re back to the old way of packing for someone, but we firmly believe in the safety of what we’re doing now,” Bohland said.

The store is a lot emptier than in years past. Typically, thousands of volunteers would be in and out this week assisting those in need as they pick out their gifts. Now, volunteers must play Santa using a wish list from each family.

“We try as best as possible to pick out what they might like,” Bohland said.

Each department needed to check off the list puts together baggies full of everything that’s needed.

“This week has been such a blessing to all of us. Not only do we get to serve the community,” said New Goods Coordinator Vicky Ball. “They get to have a Christmas that is normal in a not-so-normal way.”

Volunteers grow their hearts and put smiles on people’s faces.

“They know they’re remembered extra, it’s really extra important this year,” Bohland said.

Once volunteers cross off the list, volunteers pack the family’s trunk full of holiday cheer.

“This is not as normal as we would like, but we do miss them terribly and we hope that next year we can go back to what we’ve done in the past,” Ball said.

This year the Christmas Store is helping over 1,200 families including more than 800 children.

There is always a need here to make this all happen. The Christmas Store says monetary donations are best because they have trained shoppers who can get all of the goods at the lowest prices possible.

