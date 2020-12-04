NRCC offers tuition assistance for unemployed, underemployed students impacted by COVID

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - It is a part of the governor’s office Re-Employing Virginians campaign.

To qualify recipients must be a Virginia citizen.

They also have had to file a claim for unemployment benefits on or after August 1, 2020, or they must have lost a full-time job due to COVID-19 and currently earn less than $15 per hour OR lost a full-time job because COVID-19 caused their employer to close or reduce staffing, and they are now working in a part-time job that pays less than $15 per hour.

The voucher will pay up to $1,500 toward the cost of tuition and fees for part-time enrollment (11 semester hours or less) or up to $3,000 toward the cost of tuition and fees for full-time enrollment (12 hours or more) for credit programs.

“Very rarely do you see programs like this for those students so we are excited that is also that of a student is under employed due to COVID-19—and it has affected our region You know excited it is able to assist those students as well,” said Peter Peter Anderson the Vice President for Instruction and Student Services.

Students must enroll in a qualified program by December 14 to get funding.

To enroll or speak with an NRCC REV team member, contact rev@nr.edu or call (540) 674-3738. Contact information as well as a list of frequently asked questions is available at www.nr.edu/rev.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.