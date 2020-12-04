Police okay return to normal business after report of shots at Capitol Square

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Capitol Police have given the okay for business as normal after a report of shots being fired in Richmond Friday morning.

Police say they have completed a search of the parking structure at 7th and Marshall. They have not reported what they found, only that activity may return to normal as they continue to investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY: Capitol Police are investigating reports of shots being fired in Richmond Friday morning.

Police say the reports are from the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall Streets.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

