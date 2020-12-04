Advertisement

Rain develops across the region

Showers increase Friday afternoon
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

  • Rain moves in today
  • Some rain could fall heavily at times tonight
  • Another cold blast of air arrives early next week

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Another system looks to move in on Friday. This will once again be a rain event with the cold air moving in after the system departs. We could see a few light showers early Friday, but some steadier heavier rain moves in by the evening and especially overnight. Most of the showers should begin to exit the area early Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like we could see anywhere from 0.50″ to 2″ by Saturday morning. As the system departs it will drag in colder weather from the northwest. This will bring another round of light snow to the western slope early Saturday morning. The system looks to exit quickly on Saturday morning. Our wind will also pick up behind this system. Highs this weekend will climb into the low 50s with another cold blast coming on Sunday.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY

Sunshine returns for the second part of the weekend with a gusty northwest wind. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the upper 40s. It looks like the cold weather will stick around as we start our next work week.

Another blast of cold air.
Another blast of cold air.(Grey)

