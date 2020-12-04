Trial scheduled for suspect in Smith Mountain Lake attack

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in an attack on a realtor at Smith Mountain Lake has been indicted and trial has been scheduled.

Dustin Holdren will face a jury trial scheduled for March 23, 2021.

The Bedford County Grand Jury met December 4, 2020, to consider three felony indictments: Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Attempted Rape and Robbery.

The Grand Jury found probable cause to support each charge.

Holdren continues to be held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail System.

