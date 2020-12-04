Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in Franklin County following an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 p.m. Thursday, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call from a woman on Piney Point Road in Union Hall. She told them she had just killed someone. Then she hung up.

A few minutes later came another call to 9-1-1 from Piney Point Road. A man told dispatchers his wife had just shot herself.

While deputies made their way to the area of the calls, dispatchers received another 9-1-1 call from a driver who reported seeing a man on the edge of Piney Point Road, saying the man appeared to be dead.

The sheriff’s office reported when deputies arrived, they found two people in separate locations. A dead man was found near the road and a woman with life-threatening injuries was found in her home just a few hundred yards away.

Deputies say first responders attempted rescue efforts on the woman, but she died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That woman has been identified as Elizabeth Schoppert, 65. The identity of the male victim has not been released.

The sheriff’s office awaits more information from the Medical Examiner’s office regarding the official cause of death.

