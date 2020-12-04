VDH announces state’s COVID-19 vaccination priorities

(WDBJ) - Following the federal government’s announcement of new information regarding Operation Warp Speed, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that the state is expected to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from two manufacturers (Pfizer and Moderna) by the end of December 2020.

The first wave of distribution will go to health care workers and long-term care facility residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) voted Tuesday to officially recommend these groups as top priorities for the vaccination.

The Virginia Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (VDMAC) and the Virginia Unified Command voted to adopt these recommendations and put the priorities in place.

The first shipment of vaccines is estimated to be received from Pfizer by mid-December.

More to follow.

