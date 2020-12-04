Advertisement

Vital Lynchburg road to see bridge replacement

Work on the Link Road bridge will begin Monday.
Construction on the Link Road bridge will begin Monday.
Construction on the Link Road bridge will begin Monday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg drivers can expect a detour around one part of a vital road beginning Monday.

Work will begin then to replace the bridge on Link Road.

City officials say the bridge is over 60 years old and has reached its lifespan.

They plan to improve that area by raising the new bridge and making other improvements.

A detour will be in place until the project is finished.

“The new bridge, when it’s gonna be raised, it’ll be a flatter driving experience and there’ll be new pavement throughout. There’s gonna be a new sidewalk on the downstream side of the bridge. The overall bridge itself is gonna have some aesthetic treatments that are gonna look really nice,” said Seth Campbell, City of Lynchburg construction coordinator.

The project should be complete next August.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash
A deceased man was found near the road and a woman with life-threatening injuries was found in...
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County
New-case COVID count drops in Virginia; positive new-case percentage rises
Jeffrey Kincaid-Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Former police officer sentenced on 47 child pornography counts
Man electrocuted in industrial accident in Galax

Latest News

Luminarias are displayed at the National D-Day Memorial.
Annual Bedford event continues with changes
VDH announces state’s COVID-19 vaccination priorities
Major General Wins has been the interim superintendent of VMI since November 30th.
New interim superintendent of Virginia Military Institute talks about first week on the job
The Forest Middle School expansion and renovation project cost over $22 million.
Forest Middle School completes expansion project