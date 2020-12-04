Vital Lynchburg road to see bridge replacement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg drivers can expect a detour around one part of a vital road beginning Monday.

Work will begin then to replace the bridge on Link Road.

City officials say the bridge is over 60 years old and has reached its lifespan.

They plan to improve that area by raising the new bridge and making other improvements.

A detour will be in place until the project is finished.

“The new bridge, when it’s gonna be raised, it’ll be a flatter driving experience and there’ll be new pavement throughout. There’s gonna be a new sidewalk on the downstream side of the bridge. The overall bridge itself is gonna have some aesthetic treatments that are gonna look really nice,” said Seth Campbell, City of Lynchburg construction coordinator.

The project should be complete next August.

