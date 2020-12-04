Volvo launches new electric truck to be built at Dublin plant

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The new year will bring a new model to the production line at Volvo Trucks.

Thursday afternoon, executives introduced the Volvo VNR Electric Truck the company will build at the New River Valley Assembly plant in Dublin.

“It’s here, ladies and gentlemen. The future is now.”

Volvo Trucks North America President Peter Voorhoeve introduced the new truck during a virtual event Thursday afternoon.

Behind the wheel of the Volvo VNR Electric, he touted the truck’s ease of use, zero emissions and lack of engine noise.

“Safest and cleanest truck on the road, with a fantastic environment for a driver,” Voorhoeve said.

The company’s first electric truck for the North American market is meant for regional distribution and deliveries.

It has a range of 150 miles, and takes about 70 minutes to recharge.

It will be built at the New River Valley Assembly plant, the largest Volvo Trucks manufacturing plant in the world.

“We have intentionally worked very hard in order to build it down our main line,” said Brett Pope, Director of Electric Vehicles. “So diesel pod, electric drive line, same line, and that way we can make it scalable. That’s where we want to be long term.”

Volvo is now taking orders.

“I think it’s historical for our dealers, for our customers and for society at large,” Voorhoeve said before ending the press event.

Production of the new truck will begin early next year.

