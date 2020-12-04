Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in a Friday morning motorcycle crash that also injured a man.

Police were called about 5 a.m. December 4 to the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene; a man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No names have been released.

The preliminary investigation indicates no other vehicles were involved, according to police, who are still investigating.

