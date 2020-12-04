Advertisement

Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in a Friday morning motorcycle crash that also injured a man.

Police were called about 5 a.m. December 4 to the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene; a man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No names have been released.

The preliminary investigation indicates no other vehicles were involved, according to police, who are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-case COVID count drops in Virginia; positive new-case percentage rises
Jeffrey Kincaid-Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Former police officer sentenced on 47 child pornography counts
Radford University has a first-of-its-kind solution to social distancing during meals combining...
Radford University reinvents dining experience through hot, cold lockers
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month
We could get 0.5" - 1.5" of rain before the system exits late Saturday morning.
Another late-week soaker arrives Friday

Latest News

Courtesy VDOT
Vehicle fire causes delays along I-81N in Rockbridge County
police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
Elderly pedestrian hit and killed in Lynchburg
Woman riding scooter killed in Danville crash