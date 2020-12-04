Wytheville Police arrest federal fugitive outside motel

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police officers have arrested a fugitive wanted for federal probation violation.

According to the Wytheville Police Department Friday, the US Marshal Service contacted their department to let them know a federal fugitive was possibly in the Wythville area.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a Wytheville police officer on patrol noticed the suspect’s vehicle parked outside a local motel.

Wytheville arrest of Tremaine Kapp, wanted by US Marshalls (Wytheville PD)

The department reported officers and detectives set up a perimeter. But it wasn’t until about two hours later that officers took Tremaine Kapp, 39, of Winston Salem, North Carolina into custody without incident.

Police say Kapp was wanted by the United States Marshal Service for violation of federal probation on previous narcotics charges. He’s since been transferred into federal custody and was set to appear before a federal judge sometime Friday.

