1 in 10 VA COVID tests coming back positive

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 251,173 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, December 5, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 3,793 from the 247,380 reported Friday, a bigger increase than Friday’s 2,877 new cases.

3,436,348 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 10.0 percent positive rate over the last week, up from 9.5 percent reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 4,197 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,160 reported Friday.

1,852 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,854 reported Friday.

25,115 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

