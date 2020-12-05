Advertisement

1 in 10 VA COVID tests coming back positive

(cdc)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 251,173 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, December 5, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 3,793 from the 247,380 reported Friday, a bigger increase than Friday’s 2,877 new cases.

3,436,348 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 10.0 percent positive rate over the last week, up from 9.5 percent reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 4,197 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,160 reported Friday.

1,852 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,854 reported Friday.

25,115 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash
A deceased man was found near the road and a woman with life-threatening injuries was found in...
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County
Man electrocuted in industrial accident in Galax
Percy Spinner, accused escapee from Buena Vista PD
CAPTURED: Sex offender who escaped police custody
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the U.S. this week, a health institute reported.
COVID: Bracing for post-holiday surges
The Western Virginia Regional Jail currently has 76 COVID positive inmates.
Western Virginia Regional Jail introduces new vitamin regimen to keep inmates healthy
In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the...
UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end
States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows