Blacksburg holiday parade canceled, not spirit

Blacksburg’s Reverse Christmas Parade was canceled at the last-minute Friday because of the...
Blacksburg’s Reverse Christmas Parade was canceled at the last-minute Friday because of the rainy weather we had, but that didn’t stop the annual tree lighting ceremony to take place.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Blacksburg’s Reverse Christmas Parade was canceled at the last-minute Friday because of the rainy weather we had, but that didn’t stop the annual tree lighting ceremony to take place.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus helped Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith give more light on this gloomy day to Downtown Blacksburg. The event was live streamed on Facebook to allow for proper social distancing during the pandemic. The mayor says it is important to still keep some normalcy during COVID-19.

“This is absolutely a central part of our tradition and I think it warms the hearts of most people in town,” said Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith. “They can go past our giant Norway Spruce and enjoy seeing it lit.”

The parade will not be rescheduled due to the rain. The mayor says this year especially the town could not go without this tradition.

