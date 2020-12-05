Advertisement

Coronavirus cases on the rise in our area

This graph on the VDH website shows cases have been sharply rising in our area over the last...
This graph on the VDH website shows cases have been sharply rising in our area over the last few days.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Va. (WDBJ) - The Health District Director for the Roanoke Alleghany Health District, Cynthia Morrow, says these last few days show a particularly alarming trend.

The Virginia Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard paints a scary picture--on a time series graph of the near Southwest region, overall, cases are on the rise.

“If we look at those weekly trends, it appears that we potentially peaked a couple weeks ago, so a week or two before Thanksgiving we had a lot of activity, it then appeared to plateau a little bit,” Morrow said.

And then these last two days showed a different story.

“I’m afraid in the last 48 hours, if that trend continues, I’m afraid that we’re going to see numbers next week that are higher than we’ve experienced since the pandemic started,” she explained.

Morrow told WDBJ7, the decline shown in the time series graph isn’t necessarily representative of current illness because of delays in laboratory reporting.

“It’s difficult to look at any one day’s data, and that’s why it’s so important for us to look at trends, and it will be important for us to keep our eye on these numbers that, this morning, appear to be quite concerning,” she said

Morrow wants to send the message: “I know this has been incredibly difficult, but now is the time to hunker down, not because anybody is forcing you, but because it is the right thing to do for our community. The next few weeks we’re expecting to see a lot more Covid activity, and the best thing that all of us can do is hunker down and minimize our exposure to others.”

Morrow says on December 3rd, we had about 50 new cases in the combined Roanoke and Alleghany Heath Districts, then around 120 new cases on the 4th, and around 210 new cases on the 5th.

