Danville Public Schools return to virtual learning until January 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One word that could describe 2020 is flexibility.

“If one thing that we have had to learn since March is be flexible, be fluid, things constantly change.” said Anne Moore-Sparks, Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator for Danville Public Schools.

Danville students went back in person November 9th, two weeks later it was online again. Now students won’t see the inside of a classroom until January.

“Want to take to time to look at how the thanksgiving numbers, how the lag is going to effect us and during this time we are going to conduct additional COVID training.” said Moore-Sparks.

The district has reported 18 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students since November.

Officials say that was not a factor in the board’s decision to delay the start of classroom learning.

“They are being cautious and careful evaluation the situation and reevaluating it and I’m okay with that.” said parent Joy Wood.

Joy Wood’s daughter Sydney is a senior at Galileo Magnet High School.

The family let the school district know Friday, Sydney plans to return to the classroom next semester. While this hasn’t been the ideal senior year.

“She is old enough that part of the learning in this is being adaptable to circumstances that you can not control.” said Wood.

A life lesson that Wood calls priceless.

