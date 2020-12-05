Advertisement

JMU pauses men’s basketball activities after individual tests positive for COVID-19

The school got the positive test result on Friday
(WDBJ)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
James Madison has paused all men’s basketball activities following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The school got the positive test result on Friday. A second test was conducted and also came back positive.

In accordance with contact tracing guidelines, Saturday’s game against Maryland will not be played as scheduled. James Madison’s games with Old Dominion on Monday and Coppin State on Thursday are pending further testing and consultation.

