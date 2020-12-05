Owl rescued and released into the wild

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - An owl has another opportunity to make it in the wild after being rescued back in October.

A little over a month ago, a Great Horned Owl couldn’t even fly after it was attacked by crows near Wildwood Road in Salem. Since then, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke has helped it regain its strength with several physical therapy sessions every day.

Sandy Anderson, who rescued the owl after finding it in the woods in her front yard, said she was thrilled to get to see the owl released Saturday.

“It’s a Christmas present, it really is. He’s, we’ve been trying to keep up with him, and find out, we’ve been calling to find out how he’s been doing, and then when I called the other day, they said, ‘we’re thinking about releasing him,’ and I said, ‘oh good!” Anderson said.

She said when she first found the owl, she rushed to cover it with a blanket in order to save it from the crows.

