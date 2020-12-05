Advertisement

Roanoke parents have just days to say whether they want more in-person learning

The shift to four days a week of in-person learning is part of the district's reopening plan,...
The shift to four days a week of in-person learning is part of the district's reopening plan, approved in August.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some parents, it’s a long-awaited dream. For others, a continued health risk.

On January 26th, Roanoke City will begin four days a week of in-person instruction for all students. That includes the elementary, middle and high school levels. Students will continue to learn virtually on Fridays, and a full-time virtual option will still be available.

Parents will be able to choose what option they want via an intent form now on the district’s website.

How many parents sign up for in-person learning is key. The district still needs to maintain six feet of social distancing and other health precautions. If too many people sign their kids up for in-person learning, the district could have to reevaluate its plans.

COVID-19 also remains a looming concern. In a statement, district spokesperson Justin McLeod wrote “Roanoke City Public Schools is in regular contact with the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District. We will continue to follow the guidance from health officials.” Changes are possible, depending on the health district’s advice.

Parents can find the school intent form here.

