Tentative agreement could clear the path for greenway extension

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A long-running dispute between the city of Roanoke and Walker Machine & Foundry Corporation could be nearing an end, and with it the stalemate that blocked completion of the Roanoke River Greenway.

Right now, the greenway is interrupted at Bridge Street, but city manager on Friday Bob Cowell confirmed there is a tentative agreement with Walker Foundry to acquire the river parcels needed to bridge the gap.

On Monday, City Council is expected to schedule a public hearing on a proposed land swap, and Cowell said the city anticipates the exchange will occur by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.