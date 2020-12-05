Advertisement

Three displaced in Roanoke house fire Saturday

Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire Saturday morning.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3500 block of Garden City Blvd SE.

Upon arrival, fire officials found smoke and flames coming from the house.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes.

Three people are out of their home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no word at this time on a damage estimate.

