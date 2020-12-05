UVA men’s basketball slips by Kent State, 71-64 after OT
The University of Virginia moves to 3-1 on the year ahead of their matchup on December 9 when they host the mighty Michigan State Spartans.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wahoos waited until overtime to be able to say they were the victorious party Friday against the visiting Kent State Golden Flashes, 71-64.
Jay Huff grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the team.
