UVA men’s basketball slips by Kent State, 71-64 after OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wahoos waited until overtime to be able to say they were the victorious party Friday against the visiting Kent State Golden Flashes, 71-64.

Jay Huff grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the team.

The University of Virginia moves to 3-1 on the year ahead of their matchup on December 9 when they host the mighty Michigan State Spartans.

