VSP issue alert for 93-year-old man missing out of Fairfax County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Richard Douglas Pease, 93, who is missing out of Fairfax County. Mr. Pease suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance now put his health at risk.

Pease was last seen Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of Colts Neck Road in Reston, Virginia, possibly wearing the following: a gold wedding ring, wristwatch, medical alert bracelet, gold frame aviator-style prescription glasses, a bright red Izod v-neck sweater, white undershirt, khaki pants, khaki shoes and a white face mask.

He stands at 6-foot-2 inches, 195 pounds and is believed to be driving a grey 2012 Lincoln MKS sedan with VA plates, SK-6473. No body damage to the vehicle was reported.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.