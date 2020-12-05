Advertisement

VSP issue alert for 93-year-old man missing out of Fairfax County

Mr. Pease suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance now put his health at risk
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Courtesy Virginia State Police(VA State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Richard Douglas Pease, 93, who is missing out of Fairfax County. Mr. Pease suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance now put his health at risk.

Pease was last seen Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of Colts Neck Road in Reston, Virginia, possibly wearing the following: a gold wedding ring, wristwatch, medical alert bracelet, gold frame aviator-style prescription glasses, a bright red Izod v-neck sweater, white undershirt, khaki pants, khaki shoes and a white face mask.

He stands at 6-foot-2 inches, 195 pounds and is believed to be driving a grey 2012 Lincoln MKS sedan with VA plates, SK-6473. No body damage to the vehicle was reported.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Man electrocuted in industrial accident in Galax
A deceased man was found near the road and a woman with life-threatening injuries was found in...
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County
VDH announces state’s COVID-19 vaccination priorities
Percy Spinner, accused escapee from Buena Vista PD
CAPTURED: Sex offender who escaped police custody

Latest News

Volunteers pack toys as part of the week-long packing for the Rockbridge Christmas Basket program
Rockbridge Christmas Baskets spread packing day into a packing week
This owl was released back into the wild on Saturday.
Owl rescued and released into the wild
This graph on the VDH website shows cases have been sharply rising in our area over the last...
Coronavirus cases on the rise in our area
Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire Saturday morning.
Three displaced in Roanoke house fire Saturday