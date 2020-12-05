Western Virginia Regional Jail introduces new vitamin regimen to keep inmates healthy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -76 inmates and 6 staff members are currently COVID positive at Western Virginia Regional Jail.

That’s out of 770 total inmates. To keep inmates healthy though, a new vitamin regimen has begun for any inmate who wants it, free of charge.

Inmates are given zinc and vitamin D supplements.

Both are shown to help the immune system.

Vitamin D specifically has helped lessen the severity of symptoms for those who are COVID positive.

“The majority, by far the majority that are positive have very little to no symptoms at all. But despite that, we think there’s a benefit to giving them the zinc and vitamin D. So we’ve had very few that are very sick, in fact very, very, very few,” said David MacDonald, the Medical Director at Western Virginia Regional Jail

MacDonald typically visits the jail once per week.

This week, however, he’s been needed four times.

