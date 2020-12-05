Advertisement

Windy and cooler to start the weekend

We look to stay dry through the weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEEKEND HEADLINES

  • Cooler air linger for the weekend
  • Winds increase and could gust to 40 mph
  • Snow event possible early on Monday

SATURDAY

Decreasing clouds, cooler air, and gusty winds return today. Highs will climb into the 40s and low 50s

WIND: Gusty winds are expected in the mountains through the day with winds slowing this evening.

MOUNTAIN SNOW: Colder air is moving in from the northwest. This will bring another round of light snow to the western slopes and will deminish as the winds slow later today.

Gusty winds expected in the mountains.
SUNDAY

Sunny skies continue on Sunday. Highs look to be a few degrees warmer than on Saturday. It looks like colder air will move in overnight into Monday morning.

MONDAY

We have an interesting weather set-up for Monday morning. Several computer models are showing temperatures will be dropping below freezing early Monday morning. At the same time we have the potential of seeing moisture moving in from the south.

While several models keep a bulk of the moisture outside of our area, a few others have enough moisture making it into the region that we would see a period of light snow.

POTENTIAL TIMING: Moisture may develop overnight Sunday and last through Monday.

The first picture below is the Euro model showing some light snow for us while the picture below that shows the GFS which keeps most of the moisture outside of our region. It’s to early to say anything with confidence about this system yet, but remain weather aware for the potential impacts of some light wintry weather Monday morning.

Saturday morning GFS model.
Saturday morning EURO model.
Saturday morning GRAF model.
This is still much too soon for any details, but it’s something we’re watching closely. Should everything come together, we’d be looking at a lighter snow event. We’ll keep you posted through the weekend.

The forecast warms up next week into the mid 50s by late-week.

