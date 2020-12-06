Calm today with a wintry mix on Monday morning

START OF THE WEEK

Cold air and a Southern system move in tonight

Rain and snow through Monday morning

Minimal accumulation and impacts

SUNDAY

Sunny skies will continue on through the day with increasing clouds this evening. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday Forecast (Grey)

MONDAY

We have an interesting weather set-up for Monday morning. Several computer models are showing temperatures will be dropping below freezing early Monday morning. At the same time we have moisture moving in from the south from an area of low pressure tracking to our South.

TIMING: This looks to bring a rain/snow mix early in the morning through lunchtime.

SNOW CHANCES: Snow chances and accumulation will be a very different story. Rain is likely for locations like Southside with rain changing to snow near 460 and counties to the North. For locations along and West of the Blue Ridge snow is more likely.

Chances of snow on Monday morning. (Grey)

TEMPERATURE: This will be the key! Temperatures at the surface will be above or just below freezing. The temperature profile of the atmosphere will also be important.

ACCUMULATIONS: Elevation, location, and ground temperature will also be important. Snow accumulations look to be minimal, but at higher elevations along and West of the Blue Ridge will likely see the highest amounts of around an inch.

Temperature and elevation will matter for Mondays rain/snow event. (Grey)

REST OF THE WEEK

We look to stay cool on Tuesday with some breezy Northwest winds. Highs in the 30s to mid 40s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected for the end of the week with highs climbing into the 50s.