Car crashes into Bedford County home.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department responded to a call after a car crashed into a home Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened along the 1800 block of Centerville Road around 2:20 p.m., according to the Bedford Fire Department.

One person was trapped inside the car. Crews had to cut off the doors to get the driver out, according to officials.

The patient was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was no structural damage to the building, the fire department said.

