Advertisement

Car crashes into Bedford County home

Car crashes into Bedford County home.
Car crashes into Bedford County home.(Bedford Fire Department)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department responded to a call after a car crashed into a home Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened along the 1800 block of Centerville Road around 2:20 p.m., according to the Bedford Fire Department.

One person was trapped inside the car. Crews had to cut off the doors to get the driver out, according to officials.

The patient was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was no structural damage to the building, the fire department said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Man electrocuted in industrial accident in Galax
A deceased man was found near the road and a woman with life-threatening injuries was found in...
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Franklin County
VDH announces state’s COVID-19 vaccination priorities
Percy Spinner, accused escapee from Buena Vista PD
CAPTURED: Sex offender who escaped police custody

Latest News

Christmas Baskets Rockbridge County
Christmas Baskets Rockbridge County
Owl Release After Being Rescued From Salem Attack
Owl Release After Being Rescued From Salem Attack
RAHD Talks COVID-19 Cases
RAHD Talks COVID-19 Cases
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended for the night after person swept away near Roanoke River