Crews work search and rescue operation for person swept away in Roanoke River near Carilion RMH

A call came in reporting to Roanoke emergency officials at 5:58 p.m. Saturday reporting the case.
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and other emergency agencies are working a search and rescue operation in the area of the Roanoke River and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital near Wiley Drive and Franklin Road.

A call came in reporting to Roanoke emergency officials at 5:58 p.m. Saturday reporting the case. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they were alerted to a person walking through swift water who was swept away.

A Roanoke County Fire & Rescue drone pilot and Salem Fire-EMS boat crew are assisting the efforts.

Story is still developing.

