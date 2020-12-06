Advertisement

Families pose with Santa for Drive-Thru Santa Pictures in Salem

One family poses for socially distant photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In Salem, families could still get a snapshot with Santa this year--the process just looked a little different.

Instead of standing in line, a row of cars circled up to the Salem Civic Center for its Holly Jolly Drive-Thru event. Families could then hop out and sit on a bench six feet away from Santa and Mrs Claus.

Everything was sanitized between snapshots and for $10 a carload, you could bring your kids or even your pets.

“The turnout has been tremendous, We were full all day yesterday, we’re having a steady flow today, so I expect it’s going to maintain, soon as one car enters, the next car enters, and it just keeps on going, so it’s been wonderful, kids have had a really good time,” Wendy Delano, Director of Civic Facilities for the Salem Civic Center, said.

The photo event wrapped up Sunday evening at 5.

