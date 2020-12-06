Fire-EMS crews continue to search Roanoke River for missing person

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is still missing after Roanoke Fire-EMS say a flooded roadway swept them into the Roanoke River Saturday night.

Crews spent hours combing the river and its banks again for the missing person Sunday before suspending their search for the day.

“He pushing the grocery cart across the river, and I tell him to get out the water, and he just kept on going, hit the bank, he hollering and the water just pushed him on,” Randy Lescaggs said. He witnessed the water sweep his friend off his feet Saturday night.

“It just shocked me. I couldn’t believe it,” Lescaggs said.

Saturday night, Roanoke-Fire EMS spent hours on the scene after they got a call around 6 p.m. that a person, who the department believes to be a man, was walking with a shopping cart along low water bridge on Wiley drive, when the fast moving river knocked him into the water..

The cart has a sign in it that reads, “Homeless.”

Crews suspended their search around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and picked it back up Sunday morning.

“We’re going to focus on putting our boats in the water, like you see behind us, we have a boat team that will go out and do a search, Kristen Perdue, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS, said early Sunday.

Fire-EMS members looked through the river and along the banks with no luck, eventually suspending their search at around 3 p.m. Sunday due to low visibility.

Perdue says she hopes this search will make folks more aware of the dangers of high water.

“Swift water can sweep you off your feet within a few inches, and a lot of people think, it will be easy, it’s only up to my knees, but that’s what can sweep you off your feet and take you into the water,” Perdue said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said crews will decide Morning morning whether they will continue their search efforts.

