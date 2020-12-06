Greenbrier East High students to go temp. all-virtual after positive test for COVID-19

(WDBJ) - A person within the Greenbrier East High School community has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to temporarily switch to remote learning.

All students will learn virtually from Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9 to leave room for contact tracing and sanitization. All athletic and extra-curricular activities are canceled, effective immediately.

