Harrisonburg businesses partner up for the holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This holiday season, as many people will do their shopping online with large retailers, local businesses in Harrisonburg are creating ways to bring more shoppers to their stores.

The Mashita Food Truck normally found outside its storefront in downtown Harrisonburg will be parked at the New Creation parking lot for most of the month of December on South Main Street.

The two business owners said they’ve known each other for a long time and hope by offering a place where people can shop and eat, it can help connect new customers.

“It’s kind of a win-win situation. We sell food to their customers and hopefully draw a little bit more volume to them,” Mikey Reisenberg, the owner of Mashita, said. “So that we can introduce and expose New Creation to a different demographic that hopefully becomes a client base.”

Reisenberg said the truck will operate at the location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 19. The goal is for customers to order some food and, while they wait, head inside New Creation to shop.

Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, the owner of New Creation, said it’s important to continue to support small businesses during this pandemic at the end of the year.

She believes more businesses should try to support one another, even if it means just providing a parking space.

“Hopefully this will spur on others to see how could they use what they have, whether it’s their backyard or their business, to help collaborate with other small businesses and create space for their customers to connect maybe with another small business in their town,” Dorman-Andrew said.

Both businesses started the partnership on Nov. 30 with the food truck only outside Monday through Friday.

