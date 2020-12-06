Homicide investigated after person found shot in Henry County field

FIELDALE, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about the death of a person with gunshot wounds found Saturday in a Fieldale field.

The body was found the afternoon of December 5, 2020 in the field next to 977 John Baker Road. Detectives say it appears he sustained “multiple” gunshot wounds, and they don’t know how long he had been there.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives say the body is that of a Black male, wearing a gray t-shirt, gray pants and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.