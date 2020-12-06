Advertisement

Man found dead near home in Franklin County

Anyone with helpful tips can call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead in the area of Colonia Turnpike in Glade Hill early Sunday morning.

James William “Bill” Gillispie, 65, was last seen leaving his home on foot on Thursday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected.

