Man found dead near home in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead in the area of Colonia Turnpike in Glade Hill early Sunday morning.

James William “Bill” Gillispie, 65, was last seen leaving his home on foot on Thursday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with helpful tips can call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.