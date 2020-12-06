Plane makes emergency landing in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) -According to Virginia State Police, they are currently working the site of a plane’s emergency landing in South Boston.

Crews responded to the 5100 block of Halifax Road at around 4:20 p.m. where the small, private plane experienced a problem with the fuel pump.

A mailbox was hit, but did not sustain any damage. No injuries to the pilot were reported. The FAA was alerted to the landing.

The plane was moved to a parking lot in the area.

