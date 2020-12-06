Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing in South Boston

Courtesy Gregory Scott
Courtesy Gregory Scott(Gregory Scott)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) -According to Virginia State Police, they are currently working the site of a plane’s emergency landing in South Boston.

Crews responded to the 5100 block of Halifax Road at around 4:20 p.m. where the small, private plane experienced a problem with the fuel pump.

A mailbox was hit, but did not sustain any damage. No injuries to the pilot were reported. The FAA was alerted to the landing.

The plane was moved to a parking lot in the area.

