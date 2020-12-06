UVA football defeats Boston College, 43-32
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia defended their turf against the visiting Eagles Saturday, defeating Boston College 43-32.
Ra’Shaun Henry ran for 130 yards and a touchdown for UVA.
The Wahoos move to 5-4 for the year leading up to their December 12 matchup at Virginia Tech.
