UVA football defeats Boston College, 43-32

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia defended their turf against the visiting Eagles Saturday, defeating Boston College 43-32.

Ra’Shaun Henry ran for 130 yards and a touchdown for UVA.

The Wahoos move to 5-4 for the year leading up to their December 12 matchup at Virginia Tech.

