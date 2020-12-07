Advertisement

Body found near fast food restaurant identified; no foul play suspected

(WILX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No foul play or homicide are suspected in the death of a man whose body was found last month near dumpsters behind a fast food restaurant.

The morning of November 23, 2020, deputies were called to the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. They found the body in the rear parking lot. Evidence at the scene indicated a possible drug overdose, according to investigators.

The man has been identified as Joseph Denoto, 40, of Ferrum, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia. The completed autopsy report is pending additional testing.

