Capitol Police looking for suspect in parking structure shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Capitol Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting last week, and has obtained felony warrants for him.

Hakeem Whitaker, 21, faces four felonies: one count each of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting murder, elude and reckless endangerment of a juvenile. He also faces three misdemeanor charges: reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and failure to obey a highway sign.

Police say Whitaker is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 145 pounds. His last known address is the 2500 block of Brady Street in South Richmond.

“This is a dangerous individual who has repeatedly demonstrated that he has no regard for human life, whether it involves adults or a small child, and we want him in custody as soon as possible,” said Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike. “If anyone comes in contact with him or knows his whereabouts, we ask them to call police immediately.”

Capitol Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired in a state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall Streets, just north of Capitol Square. Capitol Police investigators determined Whitaker, part of a construction crew doing repair work at the deck, had gotten into a fight with a fellow employee.

Investigators determined that as the coworker tried to drive from the deck, Whitaker shot at him twice, first inside the garage and then at Seventh and Broad streets. The coworker was not injured.

Capitol Police found Whitaker back at the deck Saturday morning and tried to stop his vehicle, but he sped off in a car with a one-year-old child and the child’s mother, according to police. Whitaker led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and ran off, said police.

