Advertisement

Cat in Pulaski treated after being shot with arrow

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to contact 540-994-8680
Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Police Department, a cat was found Sunday in the 100 block of South Madison Avenue with an arrow in it that narrowly missed its spine.

The arrow looked to be youth-sized and a practice tip.

The cat was taken by Animal Control for immediate care.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-994-8680.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
1 in 10 VA COVID tests coming back positive
A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
First measurable snow possible for those outside of moutnains.
Quiet Sunday with a light snow event possible Monday
Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire Saturday morning.
Three displaced in Roanoke house fire Saturday

Latest News

Holly Jolly Drive-Thru Event
Holly Jolly Drive-Thru Event
St. Nicholas Appearance For Feast Day
St. Nicholas Appearance For Feast Day
Swift Water Rescue Along Roanoke River Follow-Up December 6, 2020
Swift Water Rescue Along Roanoke River Follow-Up December 6,2020
Courtesy Kailey Griffin
Plane emergency landing South Boston