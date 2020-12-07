Cat in Pulaski treated after being shot with arrow
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Police Department, a cat was found Sunday in the 100 block of South Madison Avenue with an arrow in it that narrowly missed its spine.
The arrow looked to be youth-sized and a practice tip.
The cat was taken by Animal Control for immediate care.
Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-994-8680.
