Cat in Pulaski treated after being shot with arrow

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Police Department, a cat was found Sunday in the 100 block of South Madison Avenue with an arrow in it that narrowly missed its spine.

The arrow looked to be youth-sized and a practice tip.

The cat was taken by Animal Control for immediate care.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-994-8680.

