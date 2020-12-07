Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations drop, percentage of positive new-case tests rises

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 258,870 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, December 7, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 3,817 from the 255,053 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than Sunday’s 3,880 new cases.

3,522.052 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 10.8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from 10.6 percent reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 4,208 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,200 reported Sunday.

1,885 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,969 reported Sunday.

25,401 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

