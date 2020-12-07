Danville bowling alley closes after 60 years of being the city’s home for bowling

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For over 60 years, Riverside Lanes has been home for bowlers in Danville.

“I’m 61 years only and I’ve been bowling there since I was 12 or 13.” said Robin Boykin, who is in the Danville Bowling Hall of Fame.

On Sunday the bowling alley changed their business hours on Facebook to, “permanently closed,” with no explaination why.

“I’m still sad about it I heard about it through messenger on Facebook and It’s still hard for me to believe that the Danville bowling alley will not be there anymore.” said Boykin.

Boykin’s father was a manager there in the 1960′s and he says there’s a lot of history at that bowling alley.

“Back in 1997 I saw Michelle Feldman bowl a 300 in Danville, then it was called, “Country Club Lanes 2,” and she bowled the first 300 on TV.”

Boykin isn’t the only one with memories, as people took to social media to share their own. There’s even a campaign to save Riverside Lanes that has already gotten over 100 likes.

Boykin is certain that with Caesar’s coming to Danville, that bowling will find a home in the city again pretty soon.

“I would build a bowling alley right next to the casino and name it casino lanes.” said Boykin.

The owner of the bowling alley could not be contacted for comment.

