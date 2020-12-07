Advertisement

Families enjoy the morning in the snow

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks across the region woke up to snowflakes Monday morning, but the snow left just as quickly as it came.

In Botetourt County, a pair of siblings made the most of the short-term winter wonderland.

“I yelled there’s snow get up, we better play outside before it melts,” 11-year-old Riley Morgan said.

It was a race against time for Riley and her 9-year-old brother Mason, as they grabbed their sleds and checked off the classic snow day activities like a snowball fight and designing a snowman.

“We didn’t have coal so we used little rocks,” Mason said.

Many families found their neighborhoods blanketed in snow Monday morning.

With flakes falling from Wythe County to Lexington and many places in between.

Emergency crews in Botetourt County say the snow didn’t cause much excitement out on the roads.

“It’s always good to get the first snowfall out of the way where it is not really too impactful on the roadways,” Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he hopes this little taste of winter encourages people to plan ahead.

“It’s a reminder to be prepared and plan for going into the winter months,” he said.

Those preparations can include putting warm clothes or a blanket in the car and making sure your ride has enough fuel before the next storm.

Meanwhile, the Morgans are counting down the days until they wake up to a white backyard once again.

