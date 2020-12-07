Advertisement

Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump requested this recount, which is the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead near home in Franklin County
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
Courtesy Gregory Scott
Pilot makes emergency landing in South Boston
Virginia adds more than 3K COVID cases for second straight day, percentage of positive tests up to 10.6

Latest News

KFC, Lifetime team up for holiday mini-movie drama
KFC, Lifetime team up for holiday mini-movie drama
Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating.
Dating apps booming amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
Dating apps booming amid coronavirus pandemic
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19