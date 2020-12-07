Governor Northam signs “Breonna’s Law”

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has signed into a law a House bill to ban no-knock search warrants in Virginia.

House Bill 5099, sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird (D-District 63), prohibits law enforcement officers from seeking or executing no-knock search warrants.

The signing was ceremonial, as he had already signed the bill into law as part of a package of police reform bills in October.

“Virginia is leading the way on policing reforms like this one, which will make our communities safer and our criminal justice system more fair and equitable,” said Governor Northam. “While nothing can bring back Breonna Taylor, and so many others, we honor them when change laws, when we act to right long-standing wrongs, and when we do the work to make sure more names do not follow theirs.”

The law was created after Breonna Taylor was shot to death by police in her apartment in Kentucky. Officers had forced entry into the apartment as part of a drug investigation. They said later they had announced themselves as police, but Taylor’s friend, who was in the apartment at the time, said he never heard an announcement, instead thinking the police were intruders, leading him to shoot at them.

Northam was joined at the ceremony by Bianca Austin and Tahasha Holloway, Breonna Taylor’s aunts.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.