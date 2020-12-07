Hometown Holiday Helpers: Keith

SHAWSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and daughter in Shawsville look forward to Christmas all year.

But this year, the holiday rituals will be different.

That’s why Keith Long’s colleagues nominated him to receive $700 though Hometown Holiday Helpers.

A recent heartbreaking revelation makes this season crucial for the family.

At the Long house, every day counts in the lead-up to Christmas.

Daughter Payton Long said, “We pull out the decorations, and just kinda go crazy.”

It’s just one of the many bright spots for 14-year-old Payton and her dad Keith.

Keith said, “You know, I have like 30 blow-ups and all kinds of LEDs.”

Added Payton, “Oh, goodness, there’s a whole bunch we do together, mostly, because it’s just us two.”

Keith responded, “She’s like my little pick-me-up buddy. I can’t say enough about my daughter. I love her to death.”

The duo has some big dreams for the years to come.

“To do the Loop, I want to take my daughter out there, so she can see everything that I’ve seen, you know, make it a two-month trip,” said Keith. “This country has a lot to offer. And for her to see that, oh. It’d just make my-- tingling inside.”

But those plans were flung into uncertainty this fall.

Keith said, “I fell down at work. And I hit my ribs and everything.”

That was in late September. Keith collapsed in a restroom at Hubbell Lighting, where he worked in Christiansburg.

Brandon Hinkley is one of the colleagues who rushed to his assistance.

“I just wanted Keith to be alright. I just wanted Keith to be okay,” said Hinkley. “When we got upstairs, we had noticed Keith was in a little bit of distress. He had lost his color a little bit. We had thought maybe his sugar or something had dropped.”

But testing confirmed the situation was much more serious.

“When I got the results back, she let me know that I had colon cancer, which has spread to my liver,” said Keith. “It’s been kind of devastating, you know, just a lot of things go through your mind, like my family, my daughter. What’s going to happen to her?”

After nearly a decade working at Hubbell Lighting, Keith had to step away to focus on his health and his family. That’s when his co-workers stepped up. Delilah Baltz said Keith was regularly on overtime shifts to provide for his daughter.

“I don’t know how any of us could have went on and had our Christmas without in the back of our minds thinking about Keith,” said Baltz. “He never missed work, never. He just was a good father, you could just tell that his daughter came first.”

When she nominated him for Hometown Holiday Helpers on behalf of her coworkers, their hope was to help Keith provide for Payton, and give the family lasting memories.

“That they can forget just a little while what’s going on, and they can enjoy each other,” said Hinkley. “That’s what I hope for them for Christmas.”

And dad and daughter are deeply humbled by the nomination.

Keith said, “It totally did it blow me away. It really touched me.”

Payton said, “It made me really happy, that they do care.”

And now, when the passing days means something different, and every ritual is a little more sacred sacred, “I get my chemo treatments every 21 days, I take about 14 pills a day. Just living day by day you know, by God’s blessing,” said Keith.

Payton said, “I’ll always stick with him, until the end. Just let him know, I’m always there for him, no matter what happens, count on me.”

Dad hopes the goodwill of those who surround them leaves his daughter with a lasting message.

“No matter what the world brings, there are people out there that will help other people. And there is still good in the world. Especially with everything that’s gone on, yeah, that’s what she sees out of this.”

