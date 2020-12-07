Advertisement

Local YouTuber pays for $3,000 worth of groceries to help spread holiday cheer

She is calling is calling it ‘Operation Christa Kringle’.
By Janay Reece
Dec. 7, 2020
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local YouTuber, known for sharing extreme couponing tips is spreading a little holiday cheer.

She is calling it ‘Operation Christa Kringle’.

Christa Ramsey is also known as “Christa Coupons” on YouTube.

Instead of saving money with coupons, she spent close to $3,000 paying for resident’s groceries.

Her team randomly payed for people’s groceries in Wythe County at Max Meadow’s Food Country.

“I think that it’s important especially right now to even just ask your neighbors if they’re okay—- even if you can’t help financially and so I just hope that others can after neighbors if they’re okay help other people if they can,” said Christa Ramsey.

She says the pandemic has been hard on everyone and she simply wants to help others.

Christa and her team said they do not know when they will do ‘Operation Christa Kringle’ again, but they do hope to continue to help others.

