Advertisement

Lynchburg Police Department launches community survey

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg PD Release) - The Lynchburg Police Department has launched a survey, looking for input from residents and visitors on the department’s performance and crime in the city.

The survey, available here, will be active through December 28.

It’s designed, according to police, to allow people to share feedback on neighborhood concerns, interactions with members of the Lynchburg Police Department and safety. Results will be shared with the public in early 2021.

“We want to ensure our residents receive the best service possible from the Lynchburg Police Department, whether they interact with us at a community event or during a traffic stop,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “As we continue to listen to the needs of our community, this survey will serve as another tool to understand expectations so we can better serve as their partners and protectors.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead near home in Franklin County
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
Courtesy Gregory Scott
Pilot makes emergency landing in South Boston
Virginia adds more than 3K COVID cases for second straight day, percentage of positive tests up to 10.6

Latest News

Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!
One family poses for socially distant photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Families pose with Santa for drive-thru Santa pictures in Salem
Volunteers pack toys as part of the week-long packing for the Rockbridge Christmas Basket program
Rockbridge Christmas Baskets spread packing day into a packing week
Blacksburg’s Reverse Christmas Parade was canceled at the last-minute Friday because of the...
Blacksburg holiday parade canceled, not spirit