Lynchburg Police Department launches community survey

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg PD Release) - The Lynchburg Police Department has launched a survey, looking for input from residents and visitors on the department’s performance and crime in the city.

The survey, available here, will be active through December 28.

It’s designed, according to police, to allow people to share feedback on neighborhood concerns, interactions with members of the Lynchburg Police Department and safety. Results will be shared with the public in early 2021.

“We want to ensure our residents receive the best service possible from the Lynchburg Police Department, whether they interact with us at a community event or during a traffic stop,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “As we continue to listen to the needs of our community, this survey will serve as another tool to understand expectations so we can better serve as their partners and protectors.”

