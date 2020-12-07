Lynchburg Police investigate fatal shooting
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police said Monday evening they were responding to and investigating a fatal shooting.
According to the department’s Twitter, they were on scene at James Crossing Apartments where a male was shot dead.
We are currently on scene at James Crossing Apartments investigating after a male was found deceased of a gunshot wound. More information to come.— Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) December 7, 2020
No other additional information was provided.
This is a breaking news story. Check back into this article for details as they are made available.
