Advertisement

Lynchburg Police investigate fatal shooting

Police said Monday evening they were responding to the James Crossing Apartments where a male...
Police said Monday evening they were responding to the James Crossing Apartments where a male was reportedly shot dead.(MGN)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police said Monday evening they were responding to and investigating a fatal shooting.

According to the department’s Twitter, they were on scene at James Crossing Apartments where a male was shot dead.

No other additional information was provided.

This is a breaking news story. Check back into this article for details as they are made available.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead near home in Franklin County
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
Courtesy Gregory Scott
Pilot makes emergency landing in South Boston
Virginia adds more than 3K COVID cases for second straight day, percentage of positive tests up to 10.6

Latest News

Christa Coupons Spreads Christmas Cheer
Christa Coupons Spreads Christmas Cheer
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer reflects on lessons learned in Blacksburg under his father, Frank
Danville Bowling Lanes Close
Danville Bowling Lanes Close
Hotel Gives Another Option For Childcare
Hotel Gives Another Option For Childcare
Herring Warns Against COVID-19 Scams
Herring Warns Against COVID-19 Scams